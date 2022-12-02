Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $205-207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.45 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.30 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.59.
NYSE SMAR traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,031,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.
In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
