Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $205-207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.45 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.59.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,031,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.27. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.