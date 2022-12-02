Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$207.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.38 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.30 EPS.

NYSE SMAR traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $32.51. 3,031,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,043. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.59.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $223,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

