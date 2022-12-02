Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.93 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $109.71 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,175,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,179,008 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

