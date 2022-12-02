Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $244.38

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $244.38 and last traded at $244.38, with a volume of 7212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.14.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.75.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,427,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

