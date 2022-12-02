SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 93.6% in November

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 213,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,393. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Get SoftBank alerts:

About SoftBank

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.