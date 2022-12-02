Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Short Interest Update

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Soitec from €175.00 ($180.41) to €200.00 ($206.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Soitec from €263.00 ($271.13) to €272.00 ($280.41) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Soitec from €190.00 ($195.88) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

SLOIY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

