Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

SLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $3.43 on Friday. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solid Power had a net margin of 392.40% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Solid Power by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

