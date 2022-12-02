SOLVE Price Tops $0.0254 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $222,829.74 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits."

