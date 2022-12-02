SOLVE Price Tops $0.0254 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $276,980.89 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001247 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.