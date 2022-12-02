Songbird (SGB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $122.02 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Songbird token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Songbird has a total market cap of $122.02 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Songbird has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.48 or 0.30760468 BTC.
Songbird Token Profile
Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Songbird
