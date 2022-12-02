Soros Fund Management LLC Buys 11,281 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after buying an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

ILMN stock traded down $8.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

