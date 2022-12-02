Soros Fund Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Spotify Technology stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 12,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $247.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

