Soros Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.8% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $8.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.38. 13,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,911. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $684.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

