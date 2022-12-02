Soros Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. 99,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

