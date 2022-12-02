Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading 17% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 17% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.86. Approximately 58,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 15,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Source Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Source Energy Services Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,343.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.80.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

