Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded by Grupo Santander to “Outperform”

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

SCCO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $61.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

