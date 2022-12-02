Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $0.55. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 187,859 shares traded.
Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Up 14.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.
Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile
Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.
