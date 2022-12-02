SPDR Gold Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 134,253 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average volume of 106,855 call options.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,572,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.