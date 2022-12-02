SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,337. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

