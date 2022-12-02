SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 53,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 112,848 shares.The stock last traded at $88.09 and had previously closed at $88.36.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Articles

