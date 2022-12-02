SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 511.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,153 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $26,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. 511,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,931,854. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

