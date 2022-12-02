Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Spectris Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEPJY remained flat at $15.73 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Spectris has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.1214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Stories

