Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Price Target Cut to GBX 9,910 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from £114.60 ($137.10) to GBX 9,910 ($118.55) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPXSF remained flat at $133.30 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $218.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
