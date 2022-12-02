Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Price Target Cut to GBX 9,910 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from £114.60 ($137.10) to GBX 9,910 ($118.55) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPXSF remained flat at $133.30 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $218.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

