SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 170,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBIG. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of SpringBig by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 823,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in SpringBig in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpringBig alerts:

SpringBig Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of SpringBig stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. SpringBig has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.44.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.