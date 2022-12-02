Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 638,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

SRUUF stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 11.28. 266,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.59. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a one year low of 9.40 and a one year high of 16.65.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

