ssv.network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $123.63 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $11.16 or 0.00065844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a total market cap of $123.63 million and $3.73 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.
About ssv.network
ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ssv.network Token Trading
