Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 42.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,114.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $215,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.56. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.