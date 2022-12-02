Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Umpqua by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

