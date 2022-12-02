Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $919,000 Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Daily Journal worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Daily Journal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Daily Journal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Daily Journal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Daily Journal by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DJCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $277.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.45 and its 200 day moving average is $265.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $236.01 and a 1 year high of $389.90.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

