Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

