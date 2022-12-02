Stansberry Asset Management LLC Invests $6.53 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000. Deere & Company makes up 1.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $441.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.53. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

