Stansberry Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UL opened at $50.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

