Stansberry Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,042 shares of company stock worth $2,225,083. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHLS opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 258.92 and a beta of 2.12. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

