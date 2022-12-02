Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 18,420 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $186.14 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $230.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average is $178.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

