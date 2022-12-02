Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Camping World accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Camping World worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Camping World by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Camping World by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Camping World by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Down 0.9 %

Camping World stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,504 shares of company stock worth $8,022,560. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

