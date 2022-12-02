Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NVR by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR opened at $4,739.86 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,235.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,232.45.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

