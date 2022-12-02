Stellar Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $46.88 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009767 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.99 or 0.06341691 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00509348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,537 coins and its circulating supply is 25,711,802,616 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

