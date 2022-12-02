Stephen Alexander Levely Acquires 150,000 Shares of Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR) Stock

Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Alexander Levely purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,000.

Stephen Alexander Levely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ackroo alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Stephen Alexander Levely bought 100,000 shares of Ackroo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

Ackroo Price Performance

AKR remained flat at C$0.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,063. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. Ackroo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Ackroo Company Profile

Ackroo ( CVE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ackroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.