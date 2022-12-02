Stifel Nicolaus Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $15.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.70.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.