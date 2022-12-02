Stifel Nicolaus Trims Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Target Price to C$3.30

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZLA traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.20. 5,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,844. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of 0.91 and a 52-week high of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vizsla Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vizsla Silver by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Vizsla Silver by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vizsla Silver by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

