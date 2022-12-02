Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.1 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of STLFF remained flat at $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Stillfront Group AB has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on STLFF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

