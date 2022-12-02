Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 2nd (AGNC, AMBA, ARE, ASAN, ASYS, ATUS, AZO, BMRN, CHCT, CM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 2nd:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $90.00.

had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities to $100.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $168.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $18.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $25.00.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $15.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $5.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Stephens to $2,800.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $130.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $43.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$66.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc to $187.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $265.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.50.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $86.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities to $96.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $95.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim to $200.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson to $50.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $19.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $15.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $11.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $9.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group to $14.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $17.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $60.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $35.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $30.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to $34.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $70.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. to $24.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $17.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by Moffett Nathanson to $130.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $32.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $30.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $180.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Wedbush to $36.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $77.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $37.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price cut by Moffett Nathanson to $45.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $196.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $105.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities to $200.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $119.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities to $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from £114.60 ($137.10) to GBX 9,910 ($118.55).

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to $86.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price increased by Stephens to $53.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $535.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $50.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $232.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $60.00.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc to $111.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $8.92.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $200.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $190.00.

