Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 2nd (AGNC, AMBA, ARE, ASAN, ASYS, ATUS, AZO, BMRN, CHCT, CM)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 2nd:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $90.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities to $100.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $168.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $18.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $25.00.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $15.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $5.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Stephens to $2,800.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $130.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $43.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$66.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc to $187.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $265.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.50.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $86.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities to $96.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $95.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim to $200.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson to $50.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $19.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $15.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to $11.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum to $9.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group to $14.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $17.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $60.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $35.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $30.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to $34.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $70.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. to $24.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $17.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by Moffett Nathanson to $130.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $32.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $30.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $180.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Wedbush to $36.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $77.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $37.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price cut by Moffett Nathanson to $45.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $196.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $105.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities to $200.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $119.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities to $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from £114.60 ($137.10) to GBX 9,910 ($118.55).

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to $86.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price increased by Stephens to $53.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $535.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $50.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $232.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $60.00.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc to $111.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $8.92.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $200.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $190.00.

