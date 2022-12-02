StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSE CANF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Rating)

See Also

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

