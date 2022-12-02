StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
NYSE CANF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.56.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.