StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

