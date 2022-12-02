StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.