StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

