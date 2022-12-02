StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
