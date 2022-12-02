StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of POLA stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Polar Power during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

