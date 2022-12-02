StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 5.7 %

SFE opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.99. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.