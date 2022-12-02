StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 614,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

