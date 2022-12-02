StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 614,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.