StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.