StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
